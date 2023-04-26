Ghosted Makes History For Apple TV+

A joint effort from Apple Studios and Skydance Media titled "Ghosted" arrived on the Apple TV+ streaming service on April 21, 2023. The Dexter Fletcher-directed film stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as Cole Turner and Sadie Rhodes, who strike up a romance after one date before swiftly taking on a globetrotting adventure to save the world. Between its perfectly suitable story and star-studded cast — one that also includes the likes of Adrian Brody, Amy Sedaris, and Anthony Mackie, among others — it should come as no surprise that it has become a history-maker for Apple TV+.

According to a report by Deadline, "Ghosted" has earned its place as the most-watched movie debut in Apple TV+ history so far. In its first two days on the streamer alone, it has reportedly amassed a whopping 328,500 viewers, leaving other notable releases such as "Finch" and "Tetris" in the dust. Additionally, the publication notes that the completion rate for "Ghosted" is roughly 20% above the Apple TV+ average. These numbers could potentially be even larger than the research by Samba TV found as well.

There's no denying that this is a major feather in the cap of "Ghosted," but record-breaking viewership numbers aren't everything at the end of the day.