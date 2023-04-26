Steven Spielberg Has High Praise For James Mangold's Indiana Jones

Good news, Indy fans: James Mangold's upcoming sequel "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" just got a major stamp of approval from the big man himself, Steven Spielberg. According to "The Fabelmans" director (who helmed each of the last four installments and serves as a producer on "Dial of Destiny"), Bob Iger invited him to an executive screening of the film where all in attendance were apparently in awe of the final product. "Everybody loved the movie," he declared onstage at the TIME100 Summit.

He quickly included himself in this crowd of praise, admitting some light surprise that a filmmaker other than himself managed to pull off such a revival. "When the lights came up [in the theater] I just turned to the group and said, 'Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.'" The anecdote was met with laughter from the audience.

There seemed to be a sort of sly knowing in Spielberg's smile as he spoke about how pleased he was with the movie, as though he were excited for the rest of the world to experience the culmination of Dr. Jones' (Harrison Ford) journey. "It's really, really a good 'Indiana Jones' film," he said, "I'm really proud of what Jim has done with it."