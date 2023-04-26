Who Plays Tina On FUBAR?

Arnold Schwarzenegger die-hards rejoice! The action star and erstwhile Governator is making his triumphant leading man debut for television, courtesy of Netflix. In "FUBAR," Schwarzenegger plays Luke Brunner, a highly decorated — and highly feared — CIA agent on the cusp of blissful retirement. As is so often the case for fictional CIA agents, one last mission beckons. Luke must rescue an operative (code name Panda) from the field, who just so happens to be his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro). This comes as quite a shock to both of them, as neither father nor daughter knew that the other was also in the CIA.

"FUBAR" promises to be equal parts action and laughs, much like the films of Schwarzenegger's heyday (we're looking at you, "Kindergarten Cop"). In addition to Schwarzenegger and Barbaro, "FUBAR" is populated by a number of CIA staffers, including Luke's nerdy confidante Barry Putt (Milan Carter), the funny Ruth "Roo" Russell (Fortune Feimster), and officer Aldon Reece (Travis Van Winkle). Another staffer is Tina, an NSA analyst, played by Aparna Brielle, and she's a rising talent you may have see before.