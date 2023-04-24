Boba Fett Star Temuera Morrison Compares Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie To An MCU Crossover

Thanks to recent "Star Wars" productions on Disney+, several beloved actors from the franchise's past have had the chance to return to the galaxy far, far away. One such name is Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett and the entire Republic clone army in the prequel film trilogy and returned to portray Boba Fett on "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Looking toward the future, the actor has teased that the "Star Wars" universe could be up for a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style crossover in Dave Filoni's "Star Wars" movie — something he'd love to be a part of.

"There was talk at the recent Celebration...they were getting a group together. It sounds a bit like Avengers if you ask me," Morrison said during an interview at Supanova Melbourne (via Dexerto). He wonders if Filoni's frequent "Star Wars" collaborator Jon Favreau — the man that famously helped launch the MCU in 2008 as the director of "Iron Man" — influenced the decision. Speaking specifically on returning as Boba Fett for the cinematic effort, Morrison jokingly said, "[I] better be in it. I better be a part of that whole thing."

If Filoni is indeed building a team to lead his "Star Wars" movie, Morrison's Boba Fett would be a prime candidate. After all, it would cushion the blow that was his omission from "The Mandalorian" Season 3.