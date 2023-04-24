Why Larry From Mrs. Davis Looks So Familiar

From 2016 to 2017, Brotze recurred on the critically acclaimed HBO political satire "Veep," which starred Julia Louis Dreyfus as Vice President Selina Meyer, a petty, cynical career politician trying to navigate a White House almost as dysfunctional as her own staff. Brotze played Dr. Hector Abernathy, the Veep's personal physician and medical advisor.

Dr. Abernathy appeared twice in Season 5 — once in the episode "Morning After," in which he tried to help Selina manage a "stress pimple" that popped up on her face the morning after a U.S. presidential election resulted in a tie between her and her opponent. His second appearance came a few episodes later in "Thanksgiving," which saw him attempt to surgically remove the bags from underneath Selina's eyes. In the Season 6 episode "Justice" (in which Selina believed she might be nominated to the Supreme Court), he briefly treated Selina after she (and Gary) suffered a small heart attack.

Though he doesn't return to the series after its penultimate season, that wasn't actually his final contribution to the "Veep" universe. In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vulture sought to lighten the mood by asking TV creators what their fictional characters would do in this real-life crisis. "Veep" executive producer and showrunner David Mandel penned a non-cannon "recounting" of how President Meyer handled the pandemic — he noted that during this era, Dr. Abernathy was appointed head of the CDC.