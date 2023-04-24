46% Of Star Trek Fans Say This Is Their Favorite Picard Character - Looper Survey

Despite Jean-Luc Picard dominating the results of the survey, comments from respondents were all over the place, with some making their case for characters other than the beloved Starfleet captain.

BRIAN FISHER wrote that they think Shaw is one of the most realistic versions of a Starfleet officer who works his way up through the ranks by skill and intelligence, adding that they would love to see much more the character. Dr. Angelika Gaedcke had a different opinion and said that Seven of Nine turned out to be an outstanding leader, and they hope that Seven will get their own spin-off show. GoodfellaBadGuy257 clarified their choice by saying that they think Shaw is a great character, but they also wanted to give special accolades to Riker for holding down the proverbial fort.

Some commenters, like Jcombs_03, even theorized how the results would have been different if other characters were included.

"Jean-Luc Picard will always have more votes in this list," they posted, "but if you added Data and Jordy to the mix, it would definitely be different. LeVar Burton is truly loved from my generation because of 'Reading Rainbow.' But Brent Spiner is truly a gifted actor, just like Patrick Stewart is. I've subscribed to CBS when I heard that they [were] going to make 'Picard.' I'm truly glad I did."

At the end of the day, there can only truly be one winner, and a show called "Star Trek: Picard" would have missed the mark if Jean-Luc Picard wasn't the most popular.