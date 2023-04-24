46% Of Star Trek Fans Say This Is Their Favorite Picard Character - Looper Survey
Sometimes picking a favorite character in a show is a laborious process that takes many agonizing hours of contemplation, and other times it's an absolute slam dunk that doesn't require any kind of thought as pure instinct takes over. Now that "Star Trek: Picard" has finished its run, audiences have been given a chance to see several characters from other "Star Trek" shows, like "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Voyager," assemble on screen, much to the delight of longtime fans.
As such, Looper hosted an exclusive survey on YouTube that asked eight thousand individuals one question — who is their favorite character in "Star Trek: Picard?" The options were Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), and Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick).
After tallying up the votes, one character rose above all others, and it should come as no surprise considering the name of the show. According to the exclusive poll, the most popular character was Jean-Luc Picard with around 46% of the entire vote. The runners up were Seven of Nine at 26%, Riker and Shaw at 10%, and Jack Crusher at 7%.
Although Picard took almost half of the vote, some comments made the case for others
Despite Jean-Luc Picard dominating the results of the survey, comments from respondents were all over the place, with some making their case for characters other than the beloved Starfleet captain.
BRIAN FISHER wrote that they think Shaw is one of the most realistic versions of a Starfleet officer who works his way up through the ranks by skill and intelligence, adding that they would love to see much more the character. Dr. Angelika Gaedcke had a different opinion and said that Seven of Nine turned out to be an outstanding leader, and they hope that Seven will get their own spin-off show. GoodfellaBadGuy257 clarified their choice by saying that they think Shaw is a great character, but they also wanted to give special accolades to Riker for holding down the proverbial fort.
Some commenters, like Jcombs_03, even theorized how the results would have been different if other characters were included.
"Jean-Luc Picard will always have more votes in this list," they posted, "but if you added Data and Jordy to the mix, it would definitely be different. LeVar Burton is truly loved from my generation because of 'Reading Rainbow.' But Brent Spiner is truly a gifted actor, just like Patrick Stewart is. I've subscribed to CBS when I heard that they [were] going to make 'Picard.' I'm truly glad I did."
At the end of the day, there can only truly be one winner, and a show called "Star Trek: Picard" would have missed the mark if Jean-Luc Picard wasn't the most popular.