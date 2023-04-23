Matthew Perry Is Working To Get Those Awkward Keanu Reeves References Out Of His Book

Matthew Perry took a shot at Keanu Reeves in his recent "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" and it seemed to come from a place of ignorance of how beloved the actor had become over the last couple of decades. The backlash was swift and severe, prompting an apology via press release from the "Friends" actor: "I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."

Now, Perry is going a step further, reiterating his regret over the situation and even vowing to have the joke removed from future editions of the book. As reported by The Los Angeles Times, Perry spoke more on the matter at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books during a panel about his memoir.

"I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do," Perry admitted. "I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I've apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."