TV Legend Dick Van Dyke To Guest Star On Days Of Our Lives

It's well-known that Dick Van Dyke is a man of many talents, from his comedic chops shown on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" to his dancing abilities utilized in "Mary Poppins." Even at 97 years young, he's continuing to expand his resume. After his heartwarming appearance as the Gnome on "The Masked Singer" Season 9, he's trying something else that's new: Guest starring on a soap opera.

Access Hollywood recently revealed that Van Dyke is appearing on a "Days of Our Lives" episode, which is already filmed and set to drop on Peacock this fall. He's going to portray an elderly man suffering from amnesia in a scene with soap legends Deidre Hall, who plays Dr. Marlena Evans, and Drake Hogestyn, who plays John Black.

Van Dyke told Access Hollywood, "I have played old men before, but comedy old men. First time I ever just played my 97-year-old self." This might be a fresh experience for the legendary actor, but he didn't have to enter the dramatic world of Salem blindly.