Mrs. Davis: What Is The 10-42 Error? How Police Codes Could Be A Hint

This article contains spoilers for "Mrs. Davis" Season 1

There's a moment on "Mrs. Davis" Episode 2 that exposes the algorithm's weakness, which arises during a conversation about Simone's (Betty Gilpin) mother. Basically, the supercomputer starts blurting out a "10-42" error code, suggesting that it isn't the perfect mechanism that most of the planet believes it is.

In the next episode, Simone speaks to the titular algorithm through an old lady who goes by the name "Mum." The biggest takeaway from their conversation is that Simone's mother is on the same train as them, which takes the nun by surprise. That said, there's a brief moment during their chat that sees the algorithm temporarily malfunction and repeat the phrase "10-42" in between other random phrases once again. But what does it all mean?

The 10-42 code has a longstanding history in the world of law enforcement. It's primarily used by officers after they've completed their tours for the day; however, it's also used when an officer has been killed in the line of duty. As such, the code is synonymous with sadness and finality. With that in mind, let's try to decipher what the 10-42 code might mean in regard to Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez's bizarre genre-mashing series on Peacock.