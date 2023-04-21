Mrs. Davis Signals The Return Of Nunsploitation (But In A Thoughtful Way)

While he isn't averse to penning the odd mindless blockbuster, Damon Lindelof is, for the most part, a thought-provoking artist. From "Lost" to "The Leftovers," his work tends to use supernatural and fantastical storylines to explore existential themes and ideas that have some basis in reality. Now, with "Mrs. Davis," Lindelof and Tara Hernandez have created a story about faith and artificial intelligence that channels elements of the disreputable genre known as Nunsploitation.

Nunsploitation can be traced back to the 1960s, but the subgenre reached its apex in the 1970s when society was more conservative and filmmakers wanted to rage against the machine. While it exists to this day, movies and shows of this ilk are few and far between. The subgenre is known for being offensive and pushing religious buttons, and "Mrs. Davis" isn't exactly a wholesome series about Christianity. It's about an algorithm that recruits a nun named Simone (Betty Gilpin) to track down the Holy Grail, which leads to some pretty wild situations unfolding along the way.

It's possible that "Mrs. Davis" will offend some members of the nun community, as is always the case with Nunsploitation. That said, Lindelof and Hernandez's series is more nuanced than some of the other movies and TV shows that fall into this genre, and it's undoubtedly going to be one of 2023's most discussed series when it's all said and done.