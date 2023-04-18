Rachel McAdams Turned Down Five Hit Films In Two Years, Including Casino Royale And Iron Man

Rachel McAdams has starred in some of the most famous movies of all time — such as "Mean Girls" and "The Notebook." But, as it turns out, McAdams could have starred in a few more majorly popular films.

In a recent Bustle profile of McAdams, focusing on her upcoming film "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," it was revealed that the actress took a two-year break fairly early in her career — after 2005's "The Family Stone," McAdams didn't appear on screen again until 2007's "Married Life" — and, during that time, she turned down a slew of roles for films that turned out to be hits. Those films included "The Devil Wears Prada," "Casino Royale," "Mission: Impossible III," "Iron Man," and "Get Smart."

McAdams told Bustle, "There's certainly things like 'I wish I'd done that.' [But then] I step back and go, 'That was the right person for that.'" While it's fairly well known that 20th Century Fox offered the role of Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada" to McAdams three times before it eventually went to Anne Hathaway, the rest of the roles in each of these major films were not yet public knowledge.

While she noted that the roles eventually went to the right people, it didn't stop McAdams from wondering if she was making the right career move with her break.