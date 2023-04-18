Two Of The Flash's Greatest Villains Have Just Become One

The story in "The Flash" #797 is that of an accidental Multiversal field trip. While Wallace West is looking after Irey, Jai, and Maxine (the Animal Man's daughter), the children are transported to another dimension by Knives. The villain shares that he's been traveling to different worlds to find them after their previous encounter in "The Flash" #785 and has located the Eternity Mind, allowing him to pull things and people from different timelines.

Knives unveils the young hero's enemies from the past, present, and future: Heat Wave Jr., Foul Play (an evil variant of Mister Terrific), Mineral Man (the Animal Man's villainous doppelganger), Doctor Nightmare, and Reverse-Grodd — the latter of whom is a version of Gorilla Grodd seemingly with Reverse's Flash's speed powers. Seeing Grodd in the yellow and red costume is both hilarious and intimidating — he's one of the cooler, more unusual combination villains to spawn from the Multiverse.

All with their own individual motivations for taking out Irey, Jai, and Maxine, the evil team is unleashed onto the youngsters. While the six villains initially appear too powerful for even Team Flash to handle, they get a surprise assist from other heroes in the Multiverse. Younger versions of Damian Wayne and Jon Kent, the Super Sons from an alternate timeline, jump into action and help the time-displaced heroes swiftly take down Knives' collection of rogues. The heroes continue their chase of the foes, finding Knives once again and fighting him to prevent the Eternity Mind from doing further damage.