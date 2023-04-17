Succession's Sarah Snook Says We Shouldn't Count Shiv Out Just Yet

Contains spoilers for "Succession" Season 4, Episode 4, "Honeymoon States"

If you were wondering how long the truce between the Roy siblings was going to last, "Honeymoon States" proves that the level of dysfunction running among "Succession" sibs Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) is more powerful than the blood running through their veins. By the time the episode ends, Roman and Kendall have formed an alliance and plan to act as co-CEOS of Waystar Royco as the company goes through its merger. All of that in the wake of the siblings' discovery of a note left behind by mercurial papa Logan (Brian Cox) that suggests he wants Kendall to be his successor. But is Kendall's name underlined or crossed out?

After making their bargain, both brothers swear that Shiv will have a say in the company's doings, but things look pretty bleak for her as the show ends. It's just one more stressor she's stuck facing down; on top of it all, Shiv also finds out that she's pregnant. That's a turn of events which may make her shaky relationship with husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) all the more precarious.

Yet Sarah Snook says you shouldn't ever count out a Roy like Shiv, especially when the chips are down. "I think she is a killer long-term. I feel like she's the most like Logan so she in the end, inevitably, will end up to be a killer. Maybe more than Kendall is," she said during an April 16 appearance on the Succession podcast.