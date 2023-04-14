George R. R. Martin Tells Fans There May Be Even More Game Of Thrones Spin-Offs Yet To Come

Like most other popular properties out there, the "Game of Thrones" franchise is in a state of expansion at the moment. Following up the groundbreaking original HBO series, which controversially concluded with Season 8 in 2019, audiences were treated to the debut season of the "House of the Dragon" prequel in 2022. Additionally, it recently came to light that another spin-off, titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," is officially on the way. It turns out that might not be all, either, according to "A Song of Ice and Fire" mastermind George R.R. Martin.

A mere few days after the "Hedge Knight" news arrived online, Martin took to his personal (not) blog to share that other long-rumored "Game of Thrones" off-shoot shows are indeed still happening. Fans just need to be patient, as such programs don't come together overnight. "Development takes time. I see all these stories on the net about other spinoffs being killed or abandoned...no idea where they get this stuff...and it just makes me shake my head," Martin wrote, clarifying that there's no way to know which titles will receive green lights from HBO, though.

Should the HBO higher-ups feel so inclined, and the minds behind them want to keep them alive, fans could see a host of exciting new stories come out of Westeros in the coming years.