Why You Might See Less From Your Favorite One Chicago And L&O Universe Characters Next Year

As the 2022-2023 broadcast TV season concludes this spring, renewals and cast/crew changes for a wide range of television dramas and comedies are being announced. On NBC, fans of the mainstay "One Chicago" and "Law & Order" franchises can look forward to 2023-2024 seasons for all programs in the respective universes. But this comes with a significant catch.

According to Deadline, five of the six Dick Wolf Entertainment properties will feature reduced appearances from series leads regulars across the board. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" will remain unaffected by this decision as Season 4 will only contain 13 episodes. The publication reports that the move is based on budget cuts negotiated between NBC and the production company to keep the shows on the air.

Here are the details about how many installments the regular actors from each show will be absent for and if some performers remain unaffected by the cuts.