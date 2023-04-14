The Crucial Advice Marvel's Kevin Feige Gave Chad Stahelski About John Wick - Exclusive

When it comes to building an interconnected screen universe, there is perhaps no one with more expertise than Marvel Studios chief creative officer Kevin Feige. After spending his formative years working for Marvel as an associate or executive producer on films like Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy and the Fox "X-Men" movies, Feige was one of the primary architects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has remained its public face and main creative visionary since it launched in 2008 with "Iron Man."

Meanwhile, Chad Stahelski — who made the jump to directing on 2014's "John Wick" after working as a stuntperson, stunt coordinator, and second unit director for filmmakers like the Russo brothers, Zack Snyder, the Wachowskis, and others — realized after the success of both "John Wick" and "John Wick: Chapter 2" that he and star Keanu Reeves possibly had a cinematic universe of their own on their hands.

Having worked on MCU and MCU-adjacent hits like "Iron Man 2," "The Wolverine," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and "Captain America: Civil War," Stahelski had developed a relationship with Kevin Feige and thought — quite reasonably — that he might be able to offer some advice.

"Between '[John Wick] 2' and '3' and then '3' and '4,' I called [Feige's] people and asked, 'Hey, I know Kevin's real busy. Would he mind a meeting?'" Stahelski said in Looper's exclusive interview. "You could imagine how busy Kevin is, but both times, he sat me down and gave me a few hours of his time in both instances. He was like, 'Okay, how can I help?'"