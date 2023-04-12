Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Is Becoming An Amazon Movie

Step aside, Donny Osmond, there's about to be a new king of dreams in town. As reported by Deadline, Amazon Studios is in the early stages of development for a new movie adaptation of Time Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." This will be the second adaptation, as Universal Pictures released a direct-to-video movie adaptation of the musical in 1999 starring Osmond in the titular role.

The movie musical will be directed by John M. Chu, whose recent directorial credits are predominantly comprised of musical adaptions — Chu directed Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" in 2021 and is currently filming Stephen Schwartz's "Wicked" which, controversially, will be released in two parts in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

"Joseph" will feature a screenplay penned by Daniel Goldfarb, whose writing credits include "Julia" and "Little Voice," and will be produced by Scott Sanders and Mara Jacobs (SGS Pictures), and Chu and Lance Johnson (Electric Somewhere). Sanders has previously produced for Chu before, as the pair worked together on "In the Heights."

Benjamin Lowy, Rice, and Lloyd Webber are set to executive produce the project.