Why Zion Miller From Ginny & Georgia Looks So Familiar

The Netflix drama series "Ginny & Georgia" puts the mother-daughter relationship between the two title characters, 30-something Georgia (Brianne Howey) and teenage Ginny (Antonia Gentry) front and center. All in all, it's clear from the get-go that Georgia, as a single mother, has done the bulk of the raising of her kids. However, Ginny's father, travel photographer Zion Miller, portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, is not entirely out of the picture.

While Zion shows up in some flashbacks earlier in the season (played by Kyle Bary), adult Zion comes into the mix in Season 1 Episode 7, "Happy Sweet Sixteen, Jerk." After he arrives in town, Ginny becomes worried that her parents may get back together, despite Georgia being in a relationship with Paul (Scott Porter) — and her fears turn out to be right: Georgia and Zion sleep together after Georgia has a fight with Paul. In the next episode, Zion tells Georgia he wants them to settle down together but he changes his mind, leading himself to think that he is holding her back, and leaves. In Season 2, Zion has an even bigger role, with Ginny and her brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) even living with him at the start of the season.

Fans of "Ginny & Georgia" may have been struck by how familiar Zion looks while watching the first two seasons. So what else has Mitchell been in besides "Ginny & Georgia"?