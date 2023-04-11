Law & Order: SVU: Kelli Giddish Will Make A Season Finale Return With Big News For Amanda Rollins

This article contains spoilers for the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Season 24 finale

During Season 24 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," fans had to bid one of the series' frequent faces farewell. Kelli Giddish, the actor behind Detective Amanda Rollins, elected to leave the show behind for professional reasons. Giddish made her debut as Rollins back in Season 13's "Scorched Earth" after previously appearing as minor character Kara Bawson in the Season 8 episode titled "Outsider." It goes without saying that Giddish had a great run on the program, and much to the surprise of just about everyone, it seems that it's not over just yet.

As the Season 24 finale approaches, it has come to light that Giddish will return to the role of Detective Rollins one more time. TVLine shared the news on April 11, 2023, noting that she's set to pop up on both the "Law & Order: SVU" season finale as well as the second to last installment of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Season 3. Additionally, fans will learn of a major life change for Rollins: she's pregnant. This comes shortly after she and longtime fellow investigator and romantic partner Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) finally got married.

Even though Giddish hasn't been gone long, this is huge news that has fans ecstatic.