Marvel Reportedly Wasn't Interested In Thrawn Before The Star Wars Villain Became Huge

Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the most intimidating and recognizable villains in the "Star Wars" universe. Still, the fan-favorite foe reportedly wasn't a major priority for Marvel Comics — despite efforts to make him so.

Thrawn first appeared in the 1990 "Heir to the Empire" book by acclaimed "Star Wars" writer Timothy Zahn. In the novel, which takes place after George Lucas' original trilogy of films, Thrawn guides the Empire against the New Republic, using his intellect and dark nature to become a considerable challenge for anyone who steps in his way as he tries to rebuild the Galactic Empire. Thrawn would star in the "Thrawn Trilogy" books from Zahn, where he battled the likes of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia, with the stories also introducing Skywalker's partner, Mara Jade. However, the books would become non-canon following Disney's acquisition of "Star Wars," and transition stories into "Star Wars Legends," with no direct connection to the events unfolding on the big screen.

Thrawn would eventually become official canon in "Star Wars Rebels," star in a new trilogy of books from Zahn called "Thrawn Ascendary," and is set to appear in live-action for the first time in the upcoming Disney+ series, "Ahsoka," where his Rebels voice actor Lars Mikkelsen will portray him. But, before Thrawn was reintroduced to the main "Star Wars" canon, attempts to make the character a more prominent name in the pages of comics were reportedly dashed by Marvel Comics, who didn't initially have plans for him.