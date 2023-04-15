Grey's Anatomy: The Series' Best Chief Of Surgery, According To Fans

Considering that "Grey's Anatomy" has been running for more than 18 seasons, it makes sense that Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (née Seattle Grace Mercy West, née Seattle Grace) has seen a lot of personnel changes throughout the series' time on the air. The job everybody constantly squabbles over, however, is Chief of Surgery — despite the fact that the job seems to involve fewer fun surgeries and a lot more paperwork. In any case, a lot of characters have served as Chief throughout the show, and apparently, fans have some feelings about that.

This Reddit thread kicks off with a poll about the best Chief of Surgery in the history of "Grey's Anatomy," and the result is totally unsurprising: The top spot goes to Richard Webber (James Pickens), one of two original cast members still on the series, and the first ever Chief on the show. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) came in second, but it wasn't particularly close, and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) came dead last (pun intended) with just under 40 votes.

Hunt and Webber taking the two top spots led to comments on the thread about choosing between them. "For all the hate he (deservedly) gets for his romantic relationships, Owen was a damn good Chief," u/mariettula wrote. "Look, I'll always consider Webber 'the Chief,' but IMO Owen was better at it from a realistic standpoint."