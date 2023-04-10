Looper Survey: The Absolute Best Part Of The Super Mario Bros. Movie According To Fans

The verdict on "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is in — critics aren't very keen on the Nintendo-Illumination flick, but fans are absolutely loving it. While these two camps fall pretty far from each other in terms of opinion, one thing that most can agree on is that the film absolutely stays true to the "Mario" intellectual property far more so than most other video game movie adaptations (including the previous "Mario" movie from 1993). For devoted fans of the franchise, seeing it translated faithfully to the big screen is a treat in itself, but there's naturally some qualities of the movie that elevate it more than others in viewers' eyes.

In a poll conducted by Looper, fans voted for the best part of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The top result of the poll was clear, with roughly 49 percent of voters championing the film's nostalgic quality as its greatest attribute. It's certainly true that the movie capitalizes on the memories that many audiences likely made with "Mario" games and Nintendo systems growing up. The cavalcade of classic NES games that get referenced in the movie's opening act sums up this idea perfectly, not to mention the massive list of musical references and deep-cut cameos like Spike from "Wrecking Crew."

Of course, some other fans have a different idea about what "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" does best.