Blue Beetle Has That Sam Raimi Charm, And It's Exactly What The Genre Needs

Remember when superhero movies could just be movies? Before the advent of transmedia storytelling, streaming spin-offs, or cinematic universes? There's a whole generation now that likely doesn't. The "Avengers" generation, who has watched DC try and fail time and again to build a human pyramid of comic book adaptations akin in size and success to Marvel's. The media franchise arms race is far from over, no matter how much criticism it receives. And yet, there is now a hero approaching on the horizon: one who could show us another way.

His name is Jaime Reyes.

The first "Blue Beetle" trailer foretells a fun, whimsical, and altogether isolated superhero adventure — the kind that '90s kids will remember fondly from their youth. There was a time when Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy was the pinnacle of comic book adaptations. Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker wasn't endearing because he had the best special effects or a team of celebrity guest stars behind him, but simply because he was relatable. Balancing a love life with vigilante crime-fighting, making rent in a crummy New York apartment, caring for his aging aunt while also grappling with anonymous fame — these are the storylines that made Raimi's films into all-time classics.

The campy, down-to-Earth superhero movie is a dying art form. In fact, it's nearly extinct. But with "Blue Beetle," DC looks poised to bring it back.