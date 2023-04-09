Star Wars: Gwendoline Christie Claims Phasma Hated Finn Because She Fancied Him

The "Star Wars" films portrayed Captain Phasma as a woman of few words, and not enough screentime to say them (though her awesome "Mad Max" style origin in the books is another story), but in real-life, actress Gwendoline Christie has much to say about her excessively shiny enforcer of The First Order. At the April 2023 Star Wars Celebration, Christi appeared alongside Andy Serkis and Ian McDiarmid, and she broke down the finer details of her alter-ego's iconic armored suit, as well as revealing that her rivalry with Finn (John Boyega) was a bit more complex than it appeared on-screen.

When discussing Phasma's specially selected garments, Christie explained that the rigid and reflected gear was perfect because, in her words, "She is inflexible, and inflexibility suggests huge suppression of many, many things."

Those self-applied restrictions stretched further than Phasma's military gear, though, in Christie's eyes. Regarding Phasma's relationships, or lack thereof, Christie had an interesting theory regarding her on-screen rival. "With the relationship between Captain Phasma and Finn, so many people were saying to me, including the wonderful John Boyega, 'What is Phasma's problem? Why does Phasma hate Finn so much?' and I said, 'Because she fancies him.'"

Suddenly, it all makes sense. Might this have been a relationship to compete with even Rey and Kylo? Given the thought Christie has spent picking it apart, it certainly sounds that way.