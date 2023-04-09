Star Wars' Andy Serkis & Ian McDiarmid Were Inspired By A Fellow Franchise Villain

It turns out that bringing Supreme Leader Snoke and Emperor Palpatine to life was an effort bound in blood.

During the April 2023 "Star Wars Celebration," Andy Serkis and Ian McDiarmid revealed that when it came to being bad, there was an iteration of Dracula that had a massive influence on them both. Not just any particular Prince of Darkness, though. This one was brought to life by another "Star Wars" legend that applied his talents to the Dark Side and rattled both actors to their core in their younger years.

"I've been mentally scarred by many characters in my childhood," said Serkis, laughing over what quickly became a moment of admiration for a horror legend. "But I think the one which really imprinted itself on me was Christopher Lee's Dracula. I grew up being absolutely entranced, terrified, mesmerized but also kind of wanted to be him in a strange way." As a man who has played a variety of monsters over the years through motion capture, Serkis paid his respects to an OG bit of nightmare fuel he never forgot. "I found him climbing inside my head and soul and mind," he explained. "Making me question what it was like to live that life, and so I was at the same time terrified of him and weirdly kind of fascinated, wanting to be him."

He wasn't alone, though, as McDiarmid revealed that his iconic antagonist was also cut from the same cloth as Lee's Dracula — something made even more fascinating by the fact that both actors worked together on the "Star Wars" prequels.