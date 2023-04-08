Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Will Have A Theatrical Run In April For Its 40th Anniversary

Believe it or not, "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" turns 40 years old this year, and to celebrate the occasion the film is coming back to theaters later this month. In a matter of weeks, viewers will be able to relive the final installment of the original "Star Wars" trilogy on the big screen as it was always meant to be seen.

StarWars.com reports that fans at the "Star Wars" Celebration Europe 2023 were recently privileged to see the announcement of the re-release, which will be the film's first official theatrical run since its "Special Edition" release in 1997.

As the first official theatrical run for "Return of the Jedi" since the millennium, it will be the first opportunity for many "Star Wars" fans to see the film theatrically. And if you're a traditionalist who likes to observe the historical "Star Wars" holidays, the US dates arranged for the film's return to theaters give you another reason to get excited about the approaching cinematic event.