Here's When You Can Watch Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania At Home

Ant-Man and the Wasp are coming to home video sooner than you think!

Marvel Studios kicked off Phase 5 of its Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" earlier this year. Directed by series veteran Peyton Reed, "Quantumania" formally introduces audiences to the much-dreaded Quantum realm, peeling the layers back on Janet van Dyne's (Michelle Pfeiffer) three-decade-long stint down there. The "Ant-Man" threequel also sees the return of Kang (Jonathan Majors), who is on track to be the franchise's major big-bad for the next few years.

Released in mid-February 2023, "Quantumania" has, to date, grossed $467 million worldwide, per The Numbers, a staggering $150 million less than its 2018 predecessor "Ant-Man and the Wasp." The film was ultimately panned by critics, with Looper criticizing it for its poor visuals, mediocre humor, and preoccupation with setting up future films in a 4/10 review. With such negative buzz surrounding the film, it's all but possible that several Marvel fans skipped a theatrical outing, waiting for its inevitable home video release.

Fans who haven't seen "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," or are eager to watch it again, can purchase it digitally on April 18. It will have its home video release on May 16.