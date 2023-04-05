Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Is Bringing An Animated Hellicious To TBS

Looks like it's time for Anthony Kiedis to take you to the place you love — at least if that place involves animation.

The lead singer and a songwriter for the legendary funk-punk band The Red Hot Chili Peppers will both co-produce and lend his voice to the animated program "Hellacious" for TBS, per Variety. It would join "American Dad!" as one of only two animated program to originate from the cable network.

The project will mark the first time Kiedis has performed as a voice actor since he appeared on "The Simpsons" all the way back in 1993. He's no stranger to the acting word in general, though. Under the name Cole Dammett (a moniker inspired by that of his father, actor Blackie Dammett), he worked as a child actor, appearing in the film "F.I.S.T." and the ABC Afterschool Special "It's a Mile from Here to Glory." As an adult, he appeared in the cult film "Point Break" and "The Chase."