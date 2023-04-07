Tommy Wiseau's Big Shark Can't Be The Room, But Could Be Even Better - If He Stays True To Himself

Tommy Wiseau, his mysterious accent, and his signature sunglasses emerged from nowhere in 2003, and the movie landscape has never been the same since.

His signature film, "The Room," remains a cult classic 20 years after the fact, delighting audiences across the world with its bizarre tone, randomly dropped plotlines, forced acting, and Wiseau himself as the wildly miscast romantic lead. Finally, there's now a new Wiseau movie on the horizon, and fans don't quite know what to expect — but there are a lot of things that could go very right and very wrong with this new venture.

Wiseau is, for better or for worse, a singular filmmaker. Nobody makes movies quite like this guy, to the point where a book and a movie, "The Disaster Artist," focus entirely on the "process" behind Wiseau's ludicrously specific filmmaking visions. Now that "Big Shark," Wiseau's next big movie, is about to swim onto our screens, Wiseau's approach is hugely important here. After all, Wiseau is weird. There's no getting around that. He has approximately seven different backstories, and it's impossible to figure out which one is real (or if any of them are). His real age is totally unclear, and he doesn't appear to get any older — nor does it seem possible that he was ever young, somehow. His accent is either Eastern European, French, from Louisiana, or from none of those places. All of this is to say that "Big Shark" needs to be weird ... but in a very, very specific way.