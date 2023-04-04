How The Honor Among Thieves Team Translated D&D's Complex Magic Systems To The Big Screen

Since its premiere in 1974, the influential RPG game "Dungeons & Dragons" has ignited the imaginations of fantasy fans worldwide. The once-controversial game eventually spawned a franchise of properties, including video games, magazines, an animated TV series, and a film released to lackluster reviews at the turn of the century. But a full-scale, big-budget cinema extravaganza had always been lacking until now.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" brings the imaginative world of the game to theater screens, and its visual effects faithfully translate its complex magic systems to the silver screen. Speaking to IndieWire, visual effects supervisor Ben Snow revealed just how detailed the process was when it came to bringing a filmable magic system to life. "At one point, I made a giant table of spells, like a Google Slides of spells," he explained. "We always did have the little card from the Dungeon Master's Guide describing how the spell was supposed to work and deploy, and we tried to keep to that as much as we could."

Adapting the fantastical elements of an influential game into modern film graphics would prove to be more complex than simply ensuring landscapes and spells were on point. Here is all the research the feature's VFX team conducted.