Muppets Mayhem Teaser Brings Back The Electric Mayhem For New Disney+ Series

There are few things are universally beloved as the Muppets, and it looks like there will be a heaping dose of some musically inclined Muppets soon on the horizon. Having just released a teaser trailer on YouTube, this upcoming show "Muppets Mayhem" will focus on the musical group known as the Electric Mayhem. That means that it is time to play the music, turn on the lights, dress up right, and to raise the curtain!

"The Muppet Show" references aside, this trailer mentions the long running popularity of the Electric Mayhem, and as the teaser progresses, one can see all the trappings of a hard rock band. Levels are checked, equipment is plugged, the low growl of the crowd, and a dial being pushed to 11.5, which should make the fans of Spinal Tap quite proud in this endeavor. Through this brief clip, the members of the Electric Mayhem are seen driving, rocking, yelling into microphones, handing out flowers, and being adored by massive crowds. Of course when they are all on camera and an off-screen voice asks for action, the members of the Electric Mayhem stand there without a single motion and appear as proverbial deer in highlights.