Dungeons & Dragons: HAT's Justice Smith Tricked Hugh Grant Into Thinking He Was British

Chemistry among the cast is of the utmost importance when it comes to ensemble films like "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," and one of the greatest friendships to emerge out of the movie is the one between Hugh Grant and Justice Smith. While some might have been annoyed at Smith using a fake accent off-camera, Grant said he appreciated it. He even went on to say, "I always gave him a kiss good morning."

And it would appear the feelings of friendship are mutual. At the red carpet premiere of "Honor Among Thieves," Smith was asked by HeyUGuys what it was like to work alongside Grant, and he admitted, "When I first met him, he's actually very sweet. A lot of people give him a bad rap. He's very sweet. He complimented my accent, which meant a lot to me. And then he told me a story that I cannot repeat for the life of me because it's incredibly profane, but it was hilarious."

Anyone who knows of Grant's exploits in the '90s can certainly attest to him having experience with profane stories, but he at least sounds like a decent fellow to act alongside. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is playing in theaters now.