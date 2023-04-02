Chad Stahelski Didn't Plan John Wick 4's Iconic Stair Scene Until He Saw Sacre Coeur For Himself

This article contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

John Wick's (Keanu Reeves) fourth outing is nothing short of cinematic excellence. Already dominating the conversation as one of the greatest action films of all time, "Chapter 4" is a testament to how immersive practical effects, stunt work, and daring, audacious ideas should be celebrated on the big screen. Filled with crowd-pleasing moments, there's one scene that sets "Chapter 4" apart from any other previous "John Wick" entry: the Sacre Coeur stumble.

While "Chapter 4" is filled to the brim with chaotic action sequences, it's the already iconic stair scene that continues to be on the minds of fans. In trying to reach the Basilica of Sacré Coeur de Montmartre to participate in the duel which will liberate him, John has to go up a dizzying amount of stairs. Problem is: there's a dozen or so goons ready to hunt him down. No problem for John, as he manages to make a considerable dent in the journey upwards... until he stumbles all the way back down. It's a frustrating moment for John but a hilarious one for audiences, who are privileged to see the sea world's greatest hitman make the ascent once again.

It turns out that the Sacre Coeur scene wasn't a part of the film's plan, at least at first. "We were [scouting] at the top of Sacré Cœur, the sun had just set. We looked down the stairs from the top, and went, 'Oh, somebody's going down this,”" director Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter.