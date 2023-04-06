Disney's Live-Action Hunchback Of Notre Dame Could Succeed But Only If It Sticks To Darker Themes

The Disney Live-Action Renaissance is struggling. Maybe not for dollars — nostalgia is as potent a drug as any — but for narrative value. These remakes attempt to recapture the magic of their animated counterparts while also attempting to solve their perceived shortcomings. While not an outlandish goal, Disney's adjustments to its tales as old as time seem designed with the intent of recontextualizing morality for a socially conscious audience. The results are ... iffy, at best. It's a recipe for disaster, a four-course meal of no siree, and now you're haunted by the possibility of a live-action remake of "Chicken Little." Instead, be haunted by a live-action remake of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," because that one's actually in the works.

Back in 2019, it was reported that the House of Mouse was developing a live-action adaptation of its animated adaptation of Victor Hugo's French novel, with Josh Gad potentially attached to star as Quasimodo. Since then, the only substantial update came when Gad posted on Instagram to debunk a bit of viral fan-casting. The actor said, "The [Hunchback] script is one of the best I have read and hopefully the powers that be will see this love and let us make the live-action adaptation the original animated film deserves." All this to say, a live-action "Hunchback" has been written. And that's cause for concern. Because is Disney really ready to tackle its most somber story again?