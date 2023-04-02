The Revenant Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies At 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto, a pioneer of electronic music and prolific recording artist and film composer, has died at age 71, according to a tweet from the artist's official website.

Even if you're not familiar with Sakamoto's name, any lover of film has likely heard the music he composed for films like "The Revenant," "The Last Emperor," and Brian De Palma's "Snake Eyes" starring Nicolas Cage, to name just a few. Sakamoto's career in music began as a member of Japan's Yellow Magic Orchestra, a band that served as a trailblazer in the field of electronic music and influenced hundreds of artists. However, his work in film scoring came a few years into his pop music stardom with the film "Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence," which stars himself, Takeshi Kitano, and David Bowie. The film was Sakamoto's first score, and the unforgettable title tune is one of his greatest works.

"Mr. Lawrence" eventually led to a much more high-profile gig composing the score for Bernardo Bertolucci's "The Last Emperor" along with David Byrne and Cong Su, a score that won Academy Awards for the composing team.

Outside of music, Sakamoto worked notably as an activist for the cause of nuclear disarmament, organizing a "No Nukes 2012" benefit concert.