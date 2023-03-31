Tetris' Taron Egerton And Toby Jones Bonded Over The Terribleness Of Fake Mustaches
In the bonkers biopic "Tetris," Taron Egerton portrays one Henk Rogers, a businessman with a nose for video games. Under that nose is a mustache. That mustache is fake.
That's not part of the story or anything, it's just something that Taron Egerton had to deal with to play the role with any amount of aesthetic veracity. In fact, the actor insisted on wearing artificial facial hair, as he admitted in a recent interview with Collider. Why? "[...] Because I don't grow a very strong mustache." Fair enough.
And to hear Egerton describe it, the process of going through the day with a shock of hair glued to your lip isn't a pleasant one. It was so easily recognized as unpleasant that he even bonded with "Tetris" co-star Toby Jones over it. "Toby Jones said to me on set, he said, 'I can't believe you're doing that. I've done it myself. It's the worst thing in the world,'" Egerton recalled.
Tetris star Taron Egerton and the pain of wearing a fake mustache
It's probably worth mentioning that Taron Egerton kept a good head on his shoulders about keeping a bad mustache on his lip. "I mean, look," he continued in his interview with Collider. "First World problems, but it's just very uncomfortable and itchy, and there's just something about having something in the front-middle of your face that really puts you in a bad mood." Nobody tell him about noses.
Egerton went on to berate himself for forgetting how uncomfortable facial hair appliances could be in the years that had passed since the production of "Eddie the Eagle," the 2016 biopic in which he portrayed Olympic ski jumper Michael Edwards. There, he wore a mustache for a handful of scenes, which seems disproportionate to the effect that the facial hair would have on his frame of mind. "I would arrive on set in a perfectly chipper, happy mood, put on that mustache, and instantly become an unpleasant person to be around because it's f***ing awful," he recalled. "It really is awful."
"Tetris" is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.