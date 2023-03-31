Tetris' Taron Egerton And Toby Jones Bonded Over The Terribleness Of Fake Mustaches

In the bonkers biopic "Tetris," Taron Egerton portrays one Henk Rogers, a businessman with a nose for video games. Under that nose is a mustache. That mustache is fake.

That's not part of the story or anything, it's just something that Taron Egerton had to deal with to play the role with any amount of aesthetic veracity. In fact, the actor insisted on wearing artificial facial hair, as he admitted in a recent interview with Collider. Why? "[...] Because I don't grow a very strong mustache." Fair enough.

And to hear Egerton describe it, the process of going through the day with a shock of hair glued to your lip isn't a pleasant one. It was so easily recognized as unpleasant that he even bonded with "Tetris" co-star Toby Jones over it. "Toby Jones said to me on set, he said, 'I can't believe you're doing that. I've done it myself. It's the worst thing in the world,'" Egerton recalled.