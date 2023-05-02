Gran Turismo's First Trailer Is A High-Octane Joy Ride For PlayStation Lovers

Is Sony about to drop another groundbreaking video game adaptation?

"Gran Turismo," one of PlayStation's most iconic franchises, is headed to the big screen in an unlikely way. A live-action, big screen adaptation of Polyphony Digital's critically acclaimed racing simulator series has been in the works for nearly a decade. At one point, even "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski was attached to direct the Sony Pictures flick, though talks ultimately fell through.

The franchise has been around since the first PlayStation, dominating the charts since the '90s, making it a key series for the company. Because of its near three-decade legacy, the franchise has been a must-play for several generations of gamers. To date, the series has sold over 90 million copies, per PlayStation, making it one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time.

Expectations are high for the live-action adaptation, which is why Sony has roped in "District 9" director Neil Blomkamp to bring the video game to local multiplexes in a unique way. Instead of creating a film surrounding a fictional "Gran Turismo" player, or setting the narrative inside the game itself, Blomkamp is taking inspiration from real life. The film is based on Jann Mardenborough, a real-life "Gran Turismo" player who participated in a virtual racing competition held by PlayStation and Nissan. Mardenborough honed his skills in the video game and broke barriers by becoming a racing driver, participating in the Super Formula championship.