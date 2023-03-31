Michelle Rodriguez Isn't Interested In An Avatar Resurrection (& We Agree With Her Reasoning)

The world of Pandora is an interesting planet where the unique and fantastic Indigenous lifeforms have learned quite quickly that humanity's science and technology can appear to mirror magic. This is on account of the Avatar program, which allows humans to craft and embody Na'vi bodies. Of course, these remote-controlled bodies don't exactly inspire a lot of faith in the Na'vi people, but luckily Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is able to prove that not all "Sky People" suffer from what the Na'vi consider insanity.

One of the human allies of the Na'vi is Trudy Chacon (Michelle Rodriguez) in the original "Avatar" movie. As a pilot of the human expeditionary force on Pandora, Trudy becomes intimately familiar with the planet's topography, and her friendship with Jake soon sees her fighting (and flying) shoulder to shoulder with the Na'vi during the final moments of "Avatar." Unfortunately, Trudy doesn't survive the epic battle, but as the "Avatar" franchise has proved, death is hardly an obstacle.

During a March 2023 interview with Variety, Rodriguez explained that she wasn't interested in joining the ranks of the resurrected in "Avatar: The Way of Water," saying, "Dude, when I saw Jim [Cameron] recently, he was like, 'I was thinking, What if Michelle came back? A lot of the other characters came back [in 'The Way of Water'].' I was like, 'You can't do that — I died as a martyr.'"