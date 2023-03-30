I'm A Dungeons & Dragons Bard Who Just Saw Honor Among Thieves And I Have Some Thoughts

Contains spoilers for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"

My "Dungeons & Dragons" adventure started in college. I was living in a house with my friends and looking for anything to do that wasn't studying. One day, someone suggested we give the tabletop RPG a whirl, and before you knew it, we were neck-deep in an original campaign, battling evil paladins, getting lost in the roleplay, and having the time of our lives — at the expense of a few dining room chairs.

Starting with Reginald Flagstonbury, I played a walking, talking dog who learns the ins and outs of wizardry. Then, Steel Anderson, a cowboy ranger, showed me that "D&D" blossoms friendships on and off the table. However, my claim to fame is my half-orc warlock being the only party member to make it out of "Tomb of Annihilation" alive. I've also played rogues, monks, and barbarians, and currently, I'm flexing my vocal cords as a bard. Seven years, five campaigns, and countless one-shots later, I'd consider myself a well-rounded adventurer, with "D&D" part of my weekly routine.

One day, I heard they were bringing the game to the big screen. Immediately, I assumed the worst, thinking back to the critical failure that was the 2000s "D&D" trilogy I watched as a kid. About a year later, they dropped a trailer, which looked pretty good. Then, I got the opportunity to see "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" a week before its global release, and I have to say that I loved every single minute of it.