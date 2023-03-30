Rob Lowe Would've Never Done Comedy Without The Help Of SNL's Lorne Michaels

As it turns out, there's a world where Rob Lowe "lit'rally" never got into comedy.

Whether you're a fan of the Brat Pack or you've watched "Parks and Recreation" from start to finish upwards of 20 times, you probably recognize Rob Lowe's chiseled face, and you've probably laughed at him once or twice. Apparently, you can thank "Saturday Night Live" head honcho Lorne Michaels for that, as Lowe told the "Skip Intro" podcast.

Though he'd been since the early 1980s in movies like "The Outsiders," "St. Elmo's Fire," and "Youngblood," Lowe wasn't exactly known for his comedic chops until he appeared in "Wayne's World" — a spin-off of Mike Myers' "SNL" skit — in 1992, and he credited Michaels for that role. Calling the experience "amazing," Lowe continued, "When asked about "Wayne's World," Lowe said the movie was "amazing" and explained, "That came out of, I had hosted 'Saturday Night Live' a couple of times, had a really, really great experience and Lorne and I had gotten to know each other and become friends. And he was really the first person, I gotta give it up to Lorne, Lorne was the one that went, 'Oh this guy's funny.' It was Lorne."