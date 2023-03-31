Green Arrow: Black Canary's Role In A World Without Oliver Queen - Exclusive

In a world where Green Arrow is missing, Black Canary is rising in her longtime partner's place. In "Green Arrow" #1 from DC Comics, Dinah Lance will try to lead team Arrow in their search for Oliver Queen, as his death has his family wondering what really happened with the Emerald Archer.

In the "Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths" event from DC Comics, Green Arrow was among the Justice League heroes who were transported to paradise realities created by the villain Pariah, who used the mirage worlds to steal the powers of the heroes and fuel his own dark machinations. However, while the Flash, Superman, and Batman could escape the pocket dimensions and fight back against Pariah, Green Arrow never did, resulting in his presumed death. As a result, the Justice League disbanded, leading to the Titans rising in their place.

In an upcoming "Green Arrow" comic from Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse, and Romulo Fajardo Jr., Black Canary will take on a leadership role in a world without Green Arrow. Looper spoke with Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse about Black Canary's new normal and what readers can expect from the hero in the series.