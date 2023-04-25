The Equalizer 3 Trailer Reunites Denzel Washington And Dakota Fanning

"The Equalizer" franchise has had a wild journey to its current film series status. It started out as the classic 1980s TV show about Robert McCall (Edward Woodward), a wealthy and skillful intelligence officer who's started a new life as a vigilante who solves various troubles for downtrodden people with no one else in their corner. In 2014, the series transitioned to big screen, with the rebooted franchise now starring acting legend Denzel Washington as the resourceful McCall.

Now, the first trailer for the latest movie in the Antoine Fuqua-directed action series is here, and it seems that "The Equalizer 3" will give fans of the franchise their money's worth. Apart from Washington — who obviously returns as the hyper-capable, ultra-violent Robert McCall — the third movie in the series is set to feature Dakota Fanning, Sonia Ben Ammar and Remo Girone, among others. Here's what the explosive trailer looks like.