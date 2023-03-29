John Wick 4's Shamier Anderson Took Inspiration From Heath Ledger's Joker To Play Mr. Nobody

"John Wick: Chapter 4" has blown away the box office and earned some of the best reviews of the entire franchise, which is really saying something. While a lot of praise rightfully goes toward the lead Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski, the film introduces many exciting new characters that could easily spin off into their own franchises, including The Tracker, a.k.a. Mr. Nobody (Shamier Anderson).

True to his name, Mr. Nobody is a blank-slate bounty hunter who's only interested in taking out John Wick if he can get as much money out of it as possible. He aligns himself with various forces throughout the movie, along with his trusted canine, putting him in a real interesting position by the end of the film. And there are many directions he can go because there's still a lot the audience doesn't know about him.

That's intentional, and Anderson looked toward another mysterious antagonist — Heath Ledger's Joker in "The Dark Knight" — as inspiration. As he told Vulture, "I looked at the Joker and studied a lot of what Heath Ledger did, how exciting that character was; you just knew that guy had a robust past. Like, Why did he get those scars? And, for me, Why do I have this canine? Why do I have this knapsack? Why am I dressed like this?" The result is a thrilling new character that should absolutely get more time on the big screen.