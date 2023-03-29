The Hilarious Hawkeye Moment Florence Pugh And Hailee Steinfeld Improvised

During the Buzzfeed interview, Florence Pugh revealed that getting to eat the food was definitely her favorite part of filming the mac and cheese scene. Thus, her excitement over getting to eat the food was what led to the hilarious improvised line about Kate only having one fork. Pugh explained, "They were like, 'You don't have to eat the mac and cheese if you don't want to' and I was like, 'Are you kidding? I get to eat mac and cheese all day with sriracha on it!' So I was like, 'Well, where's the fork?'"

That particular shooting day also led to another food-related funny moment because of the involvement of sriracha in the scene. Pugh explained that, in the scene, Kate doesn't know that Yelena is there so when she sees her, Kate throws a sriracha bottle at her. However, in one take, this went awry. Pugh explained, "She went to go and do the action of throwing the sriracha, and the sriracha bottle wasn't shut and so sriracha flew around the room and in her hair."

Naturally, the mess-up led to a lot of laughs — especially because of the nature of their characters. Pugh concluded, "And that was just pretty hysterical because it was very unspy-like of her."