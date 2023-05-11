My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3's First Trailer Takes The Family To Greece
After all these years, the giant Portokalos family is officially back in action.
Released in 2002, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" was an enormous success, becoming one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies in the history of the industry; it was then followed by "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" in 2016. Now, the third movie in the unintentional trilogy is finally on its way. In the summer of 2022, creator and star Nia Vardalos confirmed on Instagram that the cast was already in Greece and filming was getting started.
Now that the trailer for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" is finally out, we can see what Toula (Vardalos), her husband Ian (John Corbett), their daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris), and the rest of the enormous family have been up to for the past several years. Sadly, Michael Constantine, who played the patriarch of the Portokalos family, passed away in August of 2021, but his character will be honored in the flick.
The trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 brings the family back together
The first movie focuses on Toula, who works at her family's restaurant and constantly has to field their attempts to marry her off to the nearest Greek suitor. After freshening up her look a little bit, she ends up meeting Ian when she takes a computer course and starts working at her aunt's travel agency. There's an issue, though — Ian is from a Protestant family, and at first, Toula's intensely Greek family is hesitant to accept him. When he converts, and the two get married, though, the entire Portokalos clan brings Ian into the fold.
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2," meanwhile, assembles the family for yet another wedding, but Toula's life is in total disarray, with the family business closing due to the pandemic and her daughter Paris sick of her mom meddling in her life. As it always does in these movies, though, things get resolved when Toula's parents, who realize their marriage certificate is unsigned, throw a big wedding, and Paris eventually heads to college in New York City.
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" lands in theaters on September 8.