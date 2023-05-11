My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3's First Trailer Takes The Family To Greece

After all these years, the giant Portokalos family is officially back in action.

Released in 2002, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" was an enormous success, becoming one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies in the history of the industry; it was then followed by "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" in 2016. Now, the third movie in the unintentional trilogy is finally on its way. In the summer of 2022, creator and star Nia Vardalos confirmed on Instagram that the cast was already in Greece and filming was getting started.

Now that the trailer for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" is finally out, we can see what Toula (Vardalos), her husband Ian (John Corbett), their daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris), and the rest of the enormous family have been up to for the past several years. Sadly, Michael Constantine, who played the patriarch of the Portokalos family, passed away in August of 2021, but his character will be honored in the flick.