Pixar Fans Will Get An Update On Up's Carl Fredricksen Very Soon

Get a group of people to quickly name five great animated films, and there's an excellent chance that you'll be drowning in Pixar movies. With multiple successful movie series and individual titles like "WALL-E" and "Ratatouille" up its sleeve, the studio has a back catalog that can make many others pale in comparison. Pixar's always been in with groundbreaking animation tech, but the thing that's often taken the studio's fare above and beyond the competition is a bold combination of humor, action ... and surprisingly tragic undertones. What viewer wasn't moved to their very core by the incinerator scene in "Toy Story 3," or Bing Bong's (Richard Kind) final scene in "Inside Out?"

Among the many classic characters the studio has created is Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner and Jeremy Leary), whose tragic backstory, grumpy demeanor, and unlikely second lease in life make him the sort of character who stays with people. Because "Up" features a pretty conclusive and concise character arc for him, Pixar hasn't revisited Carl quite as prominently as it has some of its other protagonists ... but, as "Up" fans will no doubt be thrilled to find out, this is about to change. Per The Wrap, the theatrical release of Pixar's upcoming "Elemental" will also mark Carl's big-screen return. The character is set to star in one of the studio's signaturs pre-movie short films, and based on the fact that it'll be called "Carl's Date," Pixar fans will likely get a pretty big update on the "Up" protagonist's life.