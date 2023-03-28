HIMYF: Hilary Duff Talks Disastrous Set Day With Neil Patrick Harris

The issue of parentage is a reoccurring plot device in "How I Met Your Father" and its predecessor show of "How I Met Your Mother." Of course this issue is typically discussed throughout these series in cutaways, which leads audiences in attempting to guess who said parents are. However, in the mid-season finale for Season 2 of "How I Met Your Father," Sophie (Hilary Duff) suddenly thinks she is dating her father, known as Charlie (John Corbett), and she flees from his house. Unfortunately for her, Sophie rear-ends a car in her panicked driving, and the car turns out to be owned by none other than Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris).

Even though both Harris and Duff are entertainment industry veterans, it seems as if filming this particular episode suffered quite a few issues. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Duff explained, "I broke 100 times. He had so much to do that day, he had pages and pages of dialogue, and everything that could go wrong went wrong. Some crew guy got hurt and there was an ambulance, it was pouring down rain, of course on the only night that we had him, and we're outside, and we'd already shot stuff leading up to this night where it wasn't raining."