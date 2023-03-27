Keanu Reeves Heavily Trimmed His Own Dialogue In John Wick 4 - And It Was The Right Choice

Just under four years exactly since its predecessor arrived at the movies, the fan-upsetting "John Wick: Chapter 4" is finally here. From fans to critics, the long-awaited, full-throttle action thrill ride hasn't disappointed many who've gone out to see it. Yet again, Keanu Reeves doesn't hold back as the titular assassin, putting in the legwork to make each action sequence as memorable as the last. Although, one can't help but notice that Mr. Wick is light on dialogue in this sequel, which is apparently thanks to Reeves himself trimming down the character's line count.

As broken down by The Wall Street Journal, in the 169 total minutes of "John Wick: Chapter 4," the character only says 380 words. Compare that to the 101-minute first movie, where he says 484, and it's clear that Wick is becoming far less interested in making conversation. Reeves, alongside director Chad Stahelski, was responsible for many of Wick's lines getting cut, even in pivotal scenes. For instance, Wick's meeting with Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) initially saw him taking up roughly 50% of the scene's dialogue, but in the final film, he only lets out a small handful of brief responses.

Bearing in mind how well the final product turned out, the "John Wick: Chapter 4" team made a lot of correct decisions throughout the production process. Cutting out massive chunks of Wick's dialogue is undoubtedly among them.