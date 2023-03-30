Star Trek: Picard Fired Shots At The Legacy Of TNG, But Its Gravest Sin Is The Ruination Of Q

"The trial never ends."

There's a reason that so many gruesome European fairy tales involve a kid who winds up in the forest alone. Forests were gnarly places, and kids were — from a cold, objective perspective — super easy to eat. At some point, someone figured out that youngsters were more likely to stay away from the woods if you told them a story about the pretend dangers of ladies with candy houses than if you just shouted, "Stay in the yard, because I said so."

Jump forward a few hundred years to the 1980s, and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was positively loaded with monsters as metaphors. In a utopian, post-scarcity world, creator Gene Roddenberry and a laundry list of writers held a mirror up to society — not a normal mirror, a funky one, the kind that's all squinched up in the middle and makes your forehead look like it has a bulky latex appliance glued to it. The Ferengi represented humanity's greed. The Klingons were wrath and pride incarnate. The Borg were every boss, teacher, and stepparent that ever told you how much easier life would be if you just acted more like everyone else. The Tamarians represented the... dangers of letting your DuoLingo subscription lapse, maybe. They weren't all gold.

And then there was Q (John de Lancie), the first member of a non-Federation species that the Enterprise-D would run into on screen, and the perfect, all-encompassing analogy for the dangers that this new crew faced. Across seven seasons, he would define and personify the ethos of "The Next Generation" before bringing it to a poetic, bittersweet, beautiful conclusion.

And then, in just a single season of "Star Trek: Picard," he'd be perplexingly reinterpreted as a living Hallmark card.