Succession: Roman Was Almost Played By Another Roy Sibling Actor

Roman Roy kicked off the final season of the Emmy winning HBO Max series by surprising viewers as the only Roy with any sense, possibly hinting that fans might see a different side of the youngest "Succession" sibling. Over the years, people have become accustomed to Kieran Culkin's bold approach to the character, and some may be amazed to learn that he was not the first choice to portray this pleasantly putrid persona.

While many would find it rather strange to see anyone else attempt to take on such a perplexing personality, it may be even more daunting to fathom Jeremy Strong playing the part, considering he has done well with Kendall Roy. Strong, however, was initially going to play Kendall's younger brother at first.

"He had picked to be Roman. That's what I heard," Kieran Culkin said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "He was given the script first and said he wanted to play Roman. I was given it to read for cousin Greg, and I didn't feel I was right for it, so I just sent in a tape without asking for Roman ... I know that he wanted to be initially, but I can't picture it. I can't picture being Greg and him being Roman."

It does seem difficult to imagine anyone else but Nicholas Braun playing Greg the Egg on the series, and while Strong may have succeeded at playing the younger son of Brian Cox's Logan Roy, there is no denying Culkin has cultivated Roman into a compelling, cringe-filled character. Some may be more surprised to learn the extent of his involvement in the character's progression.